EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive (9-9-6, 33 points, West-6) fell 1-0 to Louisville City FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night. The match was the first meeting between the two juggernaut USL Championship clubs.

“There was just moment of a defensive lapse,” commented John Hutchinson, Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director. “The boys showed and pushed to the end. We just keep working. I’m a big believer in you’ll find out a lot about people, just like the start of the season. The staff, the players, myself, you’ll find out a lot about people. These are the times you see what people are made of. I am fortunate I’ve got a good bunch of guys but we need something to bounce our way.”



Louisville City FC employed a high press from the starting whistle, putting Locomotive on the defensive throughout the opening 15 minutes. Goalkeeper Evan Newton and Defender Yuma showed their veteran experience of the game, each stopping a dangerous shot from LouCity midfielders Wilson Harris and Brian Ownby. As the match continued, Locomotive countered Louisville City FC with attacking runs down the wings through Midfielders Christiano Francois and Aaron Gomez. The two paired neatly in the 24th minute, with a beautiful cross from Francois meeting a half-volleyed chance from Gomez that forced Louisville ‘keeper Kyle Morton into a massive save.



The Locos continued their momentum into the second half only to see Louisville strike in the 52nd minute to claim the lead. Off a corner piece opportunity, LouCity’s Gonzalez swept a low cross into the far post with one touch. El Paso Locomotive strove to find an equalizer throughout the remainder of the match with attacking runs made by forward Lucho Solignac. While Locomotive rejuvenated in the final 10 minutes to steal a point, the equalizer would not come as the Locos fell 1-0 to the top team in the Eastern Conference.



UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive will take its first trip to visit league newcomers Monterey Bay F.C. in Monterey Bay, California. The match is scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. MT kickoff from Cardinale Stadium and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.



GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN



LOU: Jorge Gonzalez (Ray Serrano), 52nd minute: From a corner kick opportunity early in the second half, Serrano served the ball in low while Gonzalez made a run into open space within the box. Without anyone to mark him, Gonzales took one touch to swiftly place the ball in to the far corner to open the scoring.





NOTES:

– With the 1-0 loss to Louisville City FC, Locomotive moves its all-time record against Eastern Conference teams to 6-2-4.



– The Locomotive line up featured no changes from last week against San Antonio FC

Match: El Paso Locomotive vs Louisville City FC

Date: July 30, 2022

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Weather: 92F and mostly clear



Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 0 0 0

Louisville City FC 0 1 1



LOU – Jorge Gonzalez (Ray Serrano), 52’



Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Evan Newton; Nick Hinds (Ander Egiluz, 45’), Andrew Fox, Yuma, Matt Bahner, Liam Rose (Richie Ryan, 61’), Eric Calvillo (Emmanuel Sonupe, 61’)(Edison Azcona, 74’), Dylan Mares, Aaron Gomez, Christiano Francois (Noe Coutino, 82’), Lucho Solignac



Subs not used: Rommel Tarin, Miles Lyons



Louisville City FC (4-3-3): Kyle Morton; Wesley Charpie, Oscar Jimenez, Sean Totsch, Manny Perez (Jan Erik Leinhos, 68’), Tyler Gibson, Niall McCabe (Enoch Mushagalusa, 68’), Wilson Harris (Elijah Wynder, 83’), Jorge Gonzalez (Paolo DelPiccolo 83’), Brian Ownby, Ray Serrano (Napo Matsoso, 61’)



Subs not used: Parker Siegfried, Carlos Moguel



Stats Summary: ELP | LOU

Shots: 12 | 12

Shots on Goal: 4 | 4

Saves: 3 | 4

Corner Kicks: 9 | 9

Fouls: 5 | 10

Offside: 9 | 1



MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

LOU – Danny Cruz (Caution), 16’

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Caution), 25’

LOU – Enoch Mushagalusa (Caution), 78’