Locomotive earns road point in scoreless draw against Switchbacks

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KTSM) – It wasn’t quite the result they had hoped for going into the night, but El Paso Locomotive FC (13-2-7, 46 points) earned a point on the road in a scoreless draw against Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC (10-7-7, 37 points) at Weidner Field on Wednesday night. Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer earned his sixth clean sheet of the season for the club’s tenth.

The draw keeps El Paso nine points up in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division with 10 matches to play in the regular season.

Locomotive put up 16 shots, but on only two were on target. Ketterer recorded three saves in the draw and El Paso out-possessed Colorado Springs throughout the match.

UP NEXT: Locomotive will play Austin Bold FC for a Copa Tejas showdown on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MT from Bold Stadium in Austin, Texas. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

NOTES:

– El Paso Locomotive FC earned its 10th clean sheet of the season

– El Paso Locomotive FC still remains undefeated in the all-time series against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, with the draw moving the series record to 4-0-4 in favor of the Sun City club

– The draw keeps a nine point gap between Locomotive FC, Switchbacks FC and San Antonio FC at the top of the Mountain Division table

Match Details (Via: USL Championship)

Match: El Paso Locomotive at Switchbacks FC

Date: September 15, 2021

Venue: Weidner Field; Colorado Springs, Colorado

Weather: 79F and clear skies

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 0 0 0

Switchbacks FC 0 0 0

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Logan Ketterer; Eder Borelli, Mechack Jerome, Matt Bahner (Andrew Fox, 53’), Macca King, Richie Ryan, Nick Ross, Chapa Herrera (Dylan Mares, 63’), Diego Luna (Sebastian Velasquez, 63’), Aaron Gomez (Leandro Carrijo, 89’), Lucho Solignac (Ricardo Zacarias, 89’)

Subs not used: Ben Beaury, Jose Aguinaga

Switchbacks FC (4-2-3-1): Sean Melvin; Michael Edwards, Sebastian Anderson, Tristan Hodge, Matthew Mahoney, Thomas Amang (Dantouma Toure, 77’), Hadji Barry, Rony Argueta, Beverly Makangila, Steven Echeverria (Andre Lewis, 60’), Deshane Beckford (Darren Yapi, 83’)

Subs not used: Dillon Sema, Jordan Burt, Abraham Rodriguez, José Torres

Stats Summary: ELP | COS

Shots: 16 | 11

Shots on Goal: 2 | 3

Saves: 3 | 2

Corner Kicks: 7 | 5

Fouls: 9 | 14

Offside: 0 | 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Caution), 25’

COS – Steven Echeverria (Caution), 29’

ELP – Andrew Fox (Caution), 58’

COS – Deshane Beckford (Caution), 74’