EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC will be without defender Ander Egiluz for the rest of the 2023 season. The club announced on Monday it has officially ruled out Egiluz for the season after he suffered a torn ACL during a training session.

The 24-year-old joined El Paso Locomotive FC last season and to date, has made 22 appearances, scored one goal and assisted another across all competitions.

He made one appearance in the 2023 season, playing the final minutes of Locomotive’s home opener against Sacramento Republic.

El Paso Locomotive FC is committed to providing Ander assistance through his rehabilitation and wishes him a speedy recovery.