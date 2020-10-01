Locomotive battles Switchbacks to scoreless draw, remain in first place

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC extended their club-record unbeaten streak to 10 games after battling Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC to a scoreless draw at Weidner Field on Wednesday night. The clean sheet marks Logan Ketterer’s sixth of the season for Locomotive.

🔟games undefeated! And still at the top of Group C! #COSvELP pic.twitter.com/BxmB2PDtHK — x – El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 1, 2020

Mirroring the visit to Weidner Field in late August, Locomotive and Switchbacks played a quiet battle of possession through 90 minutes of play. Locomotive’s Macca King was able to rifle off a pair of shots that sailed just over the crossbar and played into Switchbacks’ goalkeeper Sean Melvin’s hands. Ketterer kept the scoring level with a big catch of a rifled shot by Jordan Burt, but El Paso found control again in the 81st minute. Macca crossed a ball into the box that found Aaron Gómez, who headed back to find Leandro Carrijó to finish the play that ended with a goal-line clearance by the Switchbacks defense.

El Paso takes the point and remains in first place in Group C. However, New Mexico United has closed the gap with a 1-0 win over Real Monarchs SLC on Wednesday night. With one match to play in the regular season Locomotive has a two point edge over United.

Los Locos will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, for Sunday’s match against Real Monarchs SLC. Kickoff at Zions Bank Stadium is set for 2 p.m. MT and the game will air on ESPN+.

NM United def. Real Monarchs SLC 1-0.#USLChampionship Group C standings with one match to play:



1. EP Locomotive FC 29 points

2. NM United 27 points

3. COS Switchbacks FC 13 points

4. Real Monarchs SLC 11 points#KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 1, 2020

NOTES:

– Locomotive traveled for a game for the first time since August 22, where it played against Switchbacks FC to play for 0-0 draw.

– The scoreless draw in Colorado Springs marks Logan Ketterer’s sixth clean sheet of the USL Championship 2020 season, making him third in the league for the stat.

– Locomotive FC extended its unbeaten streak to 10-straight games, setting a new club-record and remains at the top of Group C heading into the final match of the regular season against Real Monarchs SLC on Sunday.

Match: El Paso Locomotive FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Date: September 30, 2020

Venue: Weidner Field; Colorado Springs, Colorado

Weather: 60F; clear and sunny

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 0 0 0

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 0 0 0

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-2-3-1): Logan Ketterer; Mechack Jerome, Macauley King, Eder Borelli, Memo Diaz (Dylan Mares, 62’), Yuma, Saeed Robinson (Bryam Rebellón, 82’), Drew Beckie, Distel Zola (Richie Ryan, 62’), Aaron Gómez, Leandro Carrijó

Subs not used: Jermaine Fordah, Chapa Herrera, Moses Makinde, Matt Bahner

Switchbacks FC (4-4-2): Sean Melvin, Everardo Rubio, Adrian Diz Pe, Jordan Burt, Joan Cervós, Hiroki Kurimoto, Rony Argueta, Aidan Daniels (Mamadi Camara, 85’), Luke Ferreira (Austin Dewing, 68’), Christian Volesky (Uvaldo Luna, 68’), George Lebese

Subs not used: Gage Robinson, Abraham Rodriguez, Vladimir Walent

Stats Summary: ELP/COS

Shots: 11 / 9

Shots on Goal: 2 / 1

Saves: 1 / 2

Corner Kicks: 8 / 4

Fouls: 12 / 10

Offside: 1 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

COS – Everardo Rubio (Caution), 11’

ELP – Saeed Robinson (Caution), 57’