Locomotive back on track with 3-0 win over Austin, extends home unbeaten streak to 24

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After finding themselves on the wrong end of a 5-0 beatdown in Los Angeles over the weekend, El Paso Locomotive FC put together the perfect response. Locomotive (17-3-10, 61 points) dominating Austin Bold FC in a 3-0 win at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night.

Forwards Aaron Gomez (23rd minute) and Lucho Solignac (48th minute) both found the back of the net, as did midfielder Diego Luna (90th minute).

“It’s great to bounce back with the clean sheet and three goals,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “It was the response we were looking for. There was an opportunity for the guys tonight to do that, so I was excited for them going into the game. They had an opportunity to put the train back on track after a tough game a couple of days ago. They did it really well.”

The win extends El Paso’s home unbeaten streak to a league-best 24 games.

“It’s amazing for the team,” said Solignac. “We deserve this because we work hard. But it’s also for the fans to have something to enjoy and come out every week to see a such a strong team at home — it’s important. If you look towards the playoffs and you analyze our team, you see a lot of wins at home and that changes the mindset of your opponents.”

UP NEXT: Locomotive FC’s regular season home finale will come against OKC Energy FC on Sunday at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT. El Paso will play their regular season finale on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Rio Grande Valley FC before the start of the playoffs at Southwest University Park.

Locomotive Lowdown (Via: EP Locomotive FC)

ELP: Aaron Gomez (Lucho Solignac), 23rd minute: A play started off by a deep diagonal cross from Midfielder Chapa Herrera, Lucho headed the ball into the path of Gomez who let the ball take one bounce off the ground before taking the air to volley the ball underneath the Bold FC goalkeeper Arshia Babazadeh and into the back of the net.

ELP: Lucho Solignac (Dylan Mares), 48th minute: After Gomez secured the ball off Austin Bold FC, he lay the ball off to Mares, who quickly sent over to Lucho. Lucho wasted no time getting into position before taking a crack on towards goal. The ball was destined for the back of the net but was aided by a small deflection of a Bold defender for his 10th of the season.

ELP: Diego Luna (Aaron Gomez), 90th minute: A poor touch from Austin Bold FC in the midfield provided Gomez with the ball and an opening to start a breakaway in the dying moments of regulation time. Gomez found Luna on the far post, prompting Luna to out-dribble his defender and take the left-footed shot into the near-post for the third Locos goal of the night.

NOTES:

– Forward Aaron Gomez scored an absolute golazo in the 23rd minute, volleying home his eighth goal of the season and his club-leading all-time regular-season goal count to 19.

– Forward Lucho Solignac found his own season-leading goal in the 48th minute, notching his 10th of the season to go along with this 7th assist of the season.

– El Paso Locomotive extend its home unbeaten streak to 24 games following the victory against Austin Bold FC on Wednesday night.

– Midfielder Dylan Mares recorded his 9th regular-season assist since joining the team ahead of the 2020 season. Mares now leads the club in all-time assists.

– Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer earned his 8th clean sheet of the season with three saves making for the 11th Locomotive clean sheet of the season.

Match: El Paso Locomotive vs Austin Bold FC

Date: October 20, 2021

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Weather: 74F and clear skies

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 1 2 3

Austin Bold FC 0 0 0

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Lucho Solignac), 23’

ELP – Lucho Solignac (Dylan Mares), 48’

ELP – Diego Luna (Aaron Gomez), 90’



Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Logan Ketterer; Eder Borelli (Diego Luna, 72’), Andrew Fox, Matt Bahner, Bryam Rebellon, Chapa Herrera, Dylan Mares (Jose Aguinaga, 82’), Nick Ross, Cole Turner, Aaron Gomez, Lucho Solignac (Leandro Carrijo, 87’)

Subs not used: Ben Beaury, Mechack Jerome, Macca King, Brooklyn Raines

Austin Bold FC (4-4-2): Arshia Babazadeh; Fabien Garcia, Jermaine Taylor, Gustavo Rissi, Omar Ciss (Casey Walls, 54’), Amobi Okugo, Collin Fernandez, Kofi Sarkodie, Ates Diouf (Josue Soto, 78’), Gilbert Fuentes (Nathaniel Adamolekun, 54’), Roberto Avila (Aldo Quintanilla, 64’)

Subs not used: Juan Torres, Hugo Fauroux

Stats Summary: ELP | ATX

Shots: 14 | 10

Shots on Goal: 6 | 3

Saves: 3 | 3

Corner Kicks: 4 | 3

Fouls: 10 | 18

Offside: 3 | 3

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Caution), 34’

ATX – Gustavo Rissi (Caution), 36’

ATX – Ates Diouf (Caution), 77’

ATX – Josue Soto (Caution), 90’+2