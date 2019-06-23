Las Vegas tops Locomotive FC 1-0, unbeaten streak ends at nine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC packed Southwest University Park with 8,117 fans Saturday night, the second largest crowd in franchise history behind their historic home opener on March 9. However, fans went home wanting more as Las Vegas Lights FC topped El Paso 1-0, snapping Locomotive FC’s unbeaten streak at nine.

El Paso Locomotive FC hasn’t lost a match since April 13. The streak of nine unbeaten began with head coach Mark Lowry wearing this sweater. He has been wearing this sweater ever since. It’s June 22 and it’s 93 degrees. #USL #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/79JMEA5Nez — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 23, 2019

Heading into Saturday night’s match, El Paso was in second place in the Western Conference standings and last lost a match all the way back on April 13 against Phoenix Rising FC.

Locomotive FC saw a shift in the backline after losing three key performers due to injury this past week. El Paso maintained 74 percent of the possession and only faced one shot on target, a goal in the 42nd minute from Las Vegas forward Preston Tabort Etaka.

Not the result we wanted

Thank you to each and every one of our fans for the amazing support 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/vyxBUSBtji — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) June 23, 2019

“The guys did a great job in the second half,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “Edson did great when he came on. He got off some good shots and, on another day, those go in.”

El Paso plays their next three matches on the road, including a short turnaround on Wednesday against San Antonio FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MDT and the game will air on ESPN+.