EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a new era of El Paso Locomotive FC soccer. John Hutchinson has officially arrived on the job after being named the head coach last month, and he is making quick work ahead of the season opener in March.

KTSM 9 Sports sat down with Hutchinson, one-on-one, to discuss all things Locomotive. From his coaching journey that brought him to El Paso, to the roster makeover and expectations in year one. Nothing was out-of-bounds. You can watch the full interview here:

