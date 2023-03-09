EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC announces partnership with KTSM-9 and Estrella TV as their official broadcast partner, just in time for the start of their fifth season.

The EP Locomotive soccer team will kick off their fifth season in the USL Championship, and all games will officially air on Estrella TV 9.2 and simulcast on KTSM.com, moving forward.

The 2023 broadcast team will be comprised of members from the local El Paso media scene, consisting of play-by-play host Duke Keith, sideline reporter Rachel Phillips, and new addition to the team, color analyst, KTSM Sports Director Colin Deaver.

“Having covered the club since its inception in 2019, I hope to bring that knowledge to every match. I’m excited to work with Duke, Rachel and the entire team who have made the broadcasts among the best in the USL Championship,” Deaver said.

The Locomotive’s first game will be against Sacramento Republic, live from Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 11, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Coverage on Estrella TV will begin at 7:30 p.m. on channel 9.2 over the air and on cable channel 1244.

In celebration of Locomotive’s landmark fifth season in the USL Championship, the gates will open at 6 p.m. Kicking off the fifth-year celebrations will include a pre-match mariachi performance by Mariachi Paso Del Norte, a limited-edition poster giveaway, and a historical jersey display.

All tickets for 2023, including Individual Match, Season Tickets and Pick Six Membership are on sale now and are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets, within the official mobile app, calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.