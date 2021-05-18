Ketterer remains in Portland, Canales in line to start for Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper, Logan Ketterer, will not be in net this Saturday against Rio Grande Valley FC. Ketterer — currently on loan with Portland Timbers FC of MLS (Major League Soccer) — will remain in Portland for at least another week, Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry announced on Tuesday.

Lowry also said that El Paso hasn't ruled out bringing in another goalkeeper, but the situation is fluid.

Ketterer, 27, has been a mainstay in goal for El Paso, logging over 5,000 minutes in Locomotive’s first three seasons playing in the USL Championship. He has tallied 22 clean sheets across all competition and led El Paso to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. Ketterer’s performance with Timbers FC in Saturday’s win against San Jose, in tandem with several injuries to their own goalkeepers, is likely what led Portland to extend his stay.

Lowry was largely noncommittal is naming a starter for Saturday’s home match at Southwest University Park, but Locomotive will likely turn to 19-year-old local product, Marco Canales, who is a graduate of Cathedral High School and currently on loan from FC Juarez.

“If Marco [Canales] gets called upon to play, it’s an opportunity for him. Just like it was for Logan [Ketterer] getting called in to play against San Jose this past weekend. These guys have to be ready,” said Lowry. “Marco is training well, he’s focused and if he’s called upon to play on Saturday, he’ll be ready. He will need to perform.”

It remains to be seen how long Ketterer will remain in Portland, but Lowry says the team is looking to bring in another goalkeeper, which makes one wonder if he’ll remain with the Timbers long term. In the 30 minutes of training open to the media on Tuesday, Canales was the goalkeeper predominately working with the starting 11.

“I think it’s a dream come true,” said Canales. “It’s something that has come so quick for me over here with the Locos. I’ve been here for less than a season and for something like this to happen, I think it’s really exciting and emotional to a certain point. Everything came so quickly over here.”

If Lowry does indeed decide to call Canales’ number on Saturday, it would mark his first professional start and comes in a meaningful match against the Toros, who have started the season a perfect 3-0. Locomotive has played just one match up to this point, a 1-1 draw against New Mexico United back on May 8.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the match will air on ESPN+.