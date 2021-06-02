Ketterer rejoins Locomotive FC following loan to Portland Timbers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — He’s back.

El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Logan Ketterer has officially rejoined the club following his loan with MLS side Portland Timbers. Ketterer will not play on Thursday in El Paso’s road match against Austin Bold FC, but he is expected to return to his usual spot between the pipes at Southwest University Park on Wednesday, June 9 when Locomotive FC hosts Indy Eleven.

“I hope this has been a little bit of a springboard for me and my career in the future — it has been great — but the focus remains to play games and win a championship here in El Paso,” said Ketterer. “That has been the goal since Day 1 when I signed here.”

The former 71st overall selection in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft joined the Timbers on May 13 and finally got the opportunity to make his MLS debut on May 15 in San Jose. In three starts with Portland, he notched two clean sheets and the Timbers went 2-1 in those starts.

“I spent two years in Columbus and didn’t really get that chance [to play in the MLS],” said Ketterer. “I knew I had to go and play in the USL to hopefully get that chance again some day. To have it come around and to have Mark [Lowry] let me take that chance — to be able to play and to have it go as well as it did — was special. I knew I was going to play well, but things could not have gone much better in those few games. It’s definitely a dream come true, it feels fantastic and I’m a better goalkeeper for it.”

Ketterer came to El Paso ahead of the inaugural 2019 season, where he has been a mainstay in goal for Locomotive FC, making 55 appearances and 22 shutouts across all competition. He is the lone player to have accumulated over 5,000 minutes for El Paso, leading the team to back-to-back USL Championship conference finals appearances in 2019 and 2020. He has made just one start this season with the club, a 1-1 draw in El Paso’s season opener against New Mexico United.

“I’m excited to be back, I’m excited to get to play next week and I want to win games,” said Ketterer. “I want to win championships and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Adrian Zendejas, who is currently on loan with El Paso from Minnesota United FC, will start in goal for Locomotive FC on Thursday in Austin. Zendejas is expected to return to Minnesota following his third start with Los Locos.

KTSM 9 Sports Director, Andy Morgan, will have an exclusive interview with Ketterer on KTSM 9 News at 6 and 10 p.m.