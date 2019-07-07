Herrera’s first goal nets Locomotive FC a 1-1 draw with OKC Energy

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KTSM) – El Paso native Chapa Herrera scored his first goal as a member of Locomotive FC and Los Locos played OKC Energy FC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Herrera busted loose in the 62nd minute on a long pass from the back and managed to volley his first goal into the net. The Bel Air High School graduate has been a key member of the team ever since making the team thanks to an open tryout last winter and he was rewarded for his hard work with his first goal.

Here's the first goal of @__chapa20's @eplocomotivefc career, tying the game in OKC tonight.



Herrera used an open tryout to make the Locos' roster in January. Here's his incredible story: https://t.co/EK0aOoRFLo pic.twitter.com/JzwIMCBBeb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 7, 2019

The equalizing goal was also the first for El Paso since a June 15 win at Tulsa. They had been held scoreless in each of their last three matches.

Besides Herrera, goalkeeper Logan Ketterer was once again a star for El Paso, making multiple big saves. Just before Herrera’s goal, Ketterer made a clutch save on a penalty kick that would’ve given OKC a 2-0 lead. It was the third time in as many matches that Ketterer has saved a PK.

OKC Energy FC scored its only goal in the 29th minute on a penalty kick by Rafael Garcia. It held up until Herrera’s equalizer in the second half.

After playing its fourth match in 14 days and third straight away from home, Locomotive FC is now off until July 17, when it hosts San Antonio at Southwest University Park.