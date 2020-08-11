Herrera earns USL Championship Team of the Week honors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Locomotive FC midfielder Louis “Chapa” Herrera highlights the USL Championship Team of the Week Starting XI for Week 7 after scoring two goals in El Paso’s win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday.

The El Paso native recorded his first professional goal in the 66th minute fighting off a defender to convert the goal on one touch. Chapa punctuated his performance with a second goal just two minutes later, converting another goal off one touch to net the brace and help secure the 4-2 win for Locomotive FC.

On top of the pair of goals, Herrera played a near picture perfect game in the midfield, playing the full 90 minutes, completing 35 of his 37 passes.

El Paso will hit the road this week when they play Real Monarchs SLC in Salt Lake City, Utah, a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Final.

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 7

GK – Eric De La Cerda, Reno 1868 FC: The 19-year-old recorded seven saves, including six on shots inside the penalty area and a crucial second-half penalty kick denial, to help Reno earn a 2-1 victory against Tacoma Defiance.

D – Ish Jome, Austin Bold FC: Jome recorded two goals and one assist, completed 52 of 65 passes and made six recoveries to lead Austin to its first victory since the season resumption with a 4-1 win against Rio Grande Valley FC.

D – Akeem Ward, North Carolina FC: Ward scored the only goal of the game, made four interceptions and nine recoveries and completed 19 of 28 passes in NCFC’s 1-0 road victory against Memphis 901 FC.

D – Jonathan Dean, Birmingham Legion FC: Dean recorded a goal and assist, had three chances created and completed 51 of 56 passes overall while also winning 5 of 7 duels in Birmingham’s 4-1 victory against the Charlotte Independence.

M – Robbie Mertz, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Mertz had two goals, recorded two chances created among 31 of 39 passes completed overall and won 8 of 12 duels in the Hounds’ 4-1 victory against the New York Red Bulls II.

M – Cristian Parano, San Antonio FC: Parano had one goal and one assist, recorded two chances created and six shots, and completed 12 of 12 passes overall in San Antonio’s 3-0 road victory against OKC Energy FC.

M – Jack McGlynn, Philadelphia Union II: McGlynn led the Union II to their first win of the season, recording one goal and one assist, four chances created, four interceptions and six recoveries while winning 4 of 4 duels.

M – Chapa Herrera, El Paso Locomotive FC: The local standout scored a pair of second-half goals and completed 35 of 37 passes as Locomotive FC got back on track with a 4-2 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

F – Junior Flemmings, Phoenix Rising FC: Flemmings recorded his first hat trick in the Championship in Phoenix’s 5-2 victory against New Mexico United, while also completing 12 of 15 passes overall.

F – Neco Brett, Birmingham Legion FC: Brett scored his first two goals for Legion FC, recorded four chances created and completed 29 of 39 passes overall as Legion FC swept to a 4-1 victory against the Charlotte Independence.

F – Alec Diaz, Tacoma Defiance: Diaz recorded two goals and one assist, had four shots on goal, complete 2 of 2 dribbles and had three chances created overall in Tacoma’s 4-0 victory against the Portland Timbers 2.

Bench: Alex Tambakis (NC), AJ Cochran (PHX), Hayden Sargis (SAC), Lewis Hilton (TBR) Uvaldo Luna (COS), Solomon Asante (PHX), Ropapa Mensah (PIT)