EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It looked like El Paso Locomotive FC was going to have to settle for a draw against Loudoun United FC at Southwest University Park until Chris Garcia came to the rescue in the 89th minute of the match.

Garcia knocked in a cross from Aaron Gomez off of his chest and into the back of net. That was the squad’s only shot on goal and it was the biggest one as it gave the Locos a 1-0 win. It was the El Paso native’s first career goal for his hometown club.

The product out of El Paso, Texas gives El Paso Locomotive FC a 1-0 lead over Loudoun United FC in the last minutes of the match. What a moment for Chris Garcia. pic.twitter.com/bly2Jdzsyd — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 14, 2023

At one point of the match, there was a feeling that the Locomotive would have to settle for a draw despite the many chances they created for themselves. Before the Garcia goal, Los Locos had taken 16 shots and none of them were on goal. The closest chance for a goal, prior to Garcia’s, came in the 79th minute when a shot from Gomez hit the front of the crossbar but was then cleared out for a corner by Loudoun.

At the end of the match, the El Paso side had taken 17 shots, seven of them inside the box, one of them on goal and that one was Garcia’s game-winner.

Loudoun United FC recorded eight shots with five of them on target while recording a possession rate of 57.80% in the match. El Paso Locomotive FC had a 42.20% possession rate in the match.

With the win, El Paso Locomotive FC extended its winning streak to five games, which tied a record for most consecutive wins in club history. Los Locos also extended its unbeaten streak to seven games.

El Paso Locomotive FC collected its sixth win of the season and holds a 6-3-1 record that totals up for 19 points. Los Locos currently sit in second place, right behind Sacramento Republic FC, in the USL Championship Western Conference standings.