Fox to return for Locomotive FC in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC has renewed Andrew Fox’s contract for 2020, pending league and federation approval. Fox appeared in 30 matches for the Locomotive and contributed significantly to the defensive effort. He was instrumental in El Paso achieving one of the lowest shots faced in the league for the 2019 season.

“Andrew [Fox] grew in stature and confidence as the season went on. He is comfortable anywhere across the backline and he is a very accomplished footballer,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “He is another integral part of our defensive organization, who has an understanding of how we want to play with and without the ball. His character and personality off the field make him a joy to work with and I am looking forward to building on his success in 2020.”

With El Paso, Fox registered 106 clearances (second-highest on the team behind captain Chiro N’toko) and blocked 15 shots (highest on the team). Fox scored two goals as a defender this season, one of them being the sole El Paso goal in the Western Conference Final. The Englishman has shown his versatility with stints as a left back, center back and forward.