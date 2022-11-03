EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that Spanish defender Marc Navarro has signed with the club, pending League and Federation approval.

The Barcelona native joins El Paso for the 2023 season after playing in La Liga and the English Premier League. Navarro brings top-flight European experience to the Borderland.



The 27-year-old defender began his youth career in the Spanish system, spending the 2001-2002 season with Badalona before joining world-renowned Barcelona from 2002-2011. After nine years in the Barca camp, Navarro would conclude his youth career while on loan to CF Damm from La Liga side Espanyol in 2014.



Navarro remained with Espanyol’s reserve team (Espanyol B) until 2017, when he was called up to the first team and made his La Liga appearance with Espanyol, scoring a goal in each of his first two matches with the Spanish powerhouse club. After a year in La Liga, Navarro recorded 31 appearances and three goals.



In 2018 Navarro joined the English Premier League with Watford, making two EPL (English Premier League) appearances. He spent time on loan to Leganés for the 2019-2020 season, where he made four additional La Liga appearances before returning to Watford.



“We’ve had a lot of great players in this club over the years, but Marc has the biggest pedigree of anyone having played in both La Liga and the English Premier League. He’s played against some of the best players and teams in the world and we believe that experience will pair excellently with the current players we have and help us create one of the best center back partnerships in the league with fellow countryman Yuma,” said general manager Andrew Forrest.



Across his high-level career, the Spanish defender has made 99 appearances in the top of the Spanish and English divisions, including cup appearances and time with Espanyol’s reserve side. Navarro brings a depth of world-class experience, competing against some of the world’s most renowned players and clubs.



El Paso will be announcing more roster additions in the coming weeks as they gear up for their fifth USL Championship season.



