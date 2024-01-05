EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Paso Locomotive FC star Diego Luna received a call-up to training camp for the United States Men’s National Team on Friday morning, the team announced.

It is the first time in Luna’s career that he’s been invited to participate in anything with the senior national team. Luna, 20, will go to USMNT training camp in Orlando Jan. 8-16, in hopes of making the squad ahead of an international friendly with Slovenia on Jan. 20 in San Antonio.

After leaving El Paso to play for MLS side Real Salt Lake in the spring of 2022, Luna had his best year as a pro in 2023, entering the starting lineup. He has scored seven goals for RSL in 39 total MLS games.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to starting my year off with this camp,” Luna said in a news release. “I expect to start 2024 by continuing the momentum I found at both RSL and with the U-23s last year and taking things to a whole other level for both club and country this year.”

Luna has also spent time with the U.S. youth national team program and competed in the 2023 U-20 FIFA Youth World Cup. He was invited to a camp in November for the 2024 Olympics, but was excused due to RSL’s playoff series against Houston. He is still on the path for a potential call up to the Olympic squad.

“This is an opportunity to identify and work with the next generation of players who have the potential to make an impact on our program,” USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter said in statement. “We appreciate the support from MLS and all their clubs so that we can utilize this platform. Our priority is on getting as many players as possible experience in important competitions, and this camp and the match against Slovenia will be extremely valuable in the evaluation process.”

Elsewhere in local soccer news, Locomotive FC announced the return of striker Ricardo Zacarias to the club for the 2024 season on Friday. He has five goals and 10 assists in 72 appearances with the club.