ST. LOUIS (KTSM) – Former El Paso Locomotive star Diego Luna scored the first goal of his MLS career on Wednesday in a 3-1 Real Salt Lake win over St. Louis City.

The 19-year-old midfielder opened the scoring in the 15th minute for RSL, smashing home a feed that found him in the 18-yard box on an RSL three-on-two break.

Former Locomotive FC star Diego Luna nets his first MLS goal for Real Salt Lake! What a strike it was too. pic.twitter.com/u7Igl1jH68 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 22, 2023

The goal has been a long-time coming for Luna, who was transferred to Real Salt Lake from El Paso in the spring of 2022 for a then-record USL Championship transfer fee.

Luna has played well for the United States U-20 team, leading the way at the U-20 World Cup last month and scoring goals for his country.

It finally happened for him at the club level after a full year in MLS. It could be a sign of things to come for Luna; he also was heavily involved on Salt Lake’s second goal, scored by Damir Kreilach, who scored two goals on the night.

RSL (7-7-5) improved to 2-8-2 in 12 road matches against expansion teams — with the first victory knocking LAFC out of the 2018 playoffs. RSL lost to St. Louis 4-0 in March, tying its worst loss to an expansion team.

Real Salt Lake returns home to host Minnesota United on Saturday. St. Louis travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.