EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC is set to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Southwest University Park for the first time on Saturday night in a massive East vs. West contest, just days after its 2-1 win at home against Las Vegas Lights FC.

The victory over Las Vegas helped Locomotive FC (9-3-2, 29 points) climb into a tie for first place in the USL Championship with Sacramento Republic FC.

Quickly turning things around following Wednesday’s win, Locomotive now shifts its attention to Saturday night as it looks to defend its 11-game unbeaten streak against one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

It will by no means be an easy match, for either side. Undefeated in its last seven matches with six wins, the Rowdies will be a final tough challenge before Locomotive head into a well-deserved bye week following three games in seven days.

“[Tampa Bay] have more rest. The next 72 hours are about recovery and trying to get us as fresh as possible,” said Locomotive FC head coach Brian Clarhaut. “They’re on a good run of form. We need to take advantage of being at home and their travel.”

The two sides met for the first time in the final game of the 2022 season at Tampa Bay’s Al Lang Stadium. Locomotive had to win to stay in contention for a 2022 playoff spot but, despite a valiant effort, were eliminated following the 3-1 loss. Now in flying form, Locomotive will look to get one back on the Rowdies in a rematch of that 2022 season finale, in Tampa’s first-ever trip to the Sun City.

Erik McCue and Bence Pavkovics have established a formidable partnership in the backline, combining for 14 clearances against Las Vegas. The former had a standout performance on Wednesday, scoring what turned out to be the game-winning goal, his first for Locomotive after recording his first assist the week prior, and making a crucial goal-line clearance that prevented Las Vegas from equalizing in the first half.

Key players JJ Williams and Conner Antley return to the starting lineup after serving their red card suspensions. Williams has scored six goals in 11 matches whereas Antley has been a cog to the team’s play on the right side of the field, both presenting challenges to the Locomotive backline.

Tampa Bay’s Forrest Lasso will be a player Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut will be familiar with. The three-time USL Championship Defender of the Year played under Clarhaut last season at GIF Sundsvall in Sweden.

Kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. All of the action can be seen on Estrella-TV, ktsm.com and ESPN+.