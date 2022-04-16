El Paso Locomotive (1-5-0, 3 points, West-12) fell 1-0 in its opening Copa Tejas bout against San Antonio FC on Saturday night. Goalkeeper Evan Newton came up big with six saves to limit the San Antonio offensive.

The opening contest in the Copa Tejas got off to a quiet start with Locomotive finding early aggression to test San Antonio FC’s defense. Quickly, San Antonio swung momentum in their favor, finding a goal quickly through a curved shot from Elliott Collier. While the hosts continued the pressure, Newton and the defensive line kept San Antonio from advancing their lead while Locomotive began picking up the offensive past the half-hour mark. Defender Harry Brockbank took a shot from distance that seemed destined for a goal and a freekick from Midfielder Dylan Mares was cleared wide.

San Antonio was careless with the ball going into the second half, though El Paso struggled to capitalize against the five-man backline. The second half quickly turned stale with the Locos stepping back to recollect themselves and San Antonio failing to turn on the attack in that time. Newton was able to make one more incredible save before sending Locomotive on an aggressive offensive attack once again, leading to a 67th-minute freekick that was put on frame but punched away. The game quieted down again for the final 20 minutes, leaving the game to end 1-0 in San Antonio’s favor.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive returns to Southwest University Park to host 2021 Western Conference Quarterfinal opponent, Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff is set for Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

SA: Elliott Collier (Connor Maloney), 11th minute: Maloney took the ball to the endline before cutting the ball back to Collier to dribble the ball into the center of the box, taking a shot that curved around a Locomotive defender into the far side of the goal.

NOTES:

– The Locomotive Starting XI saw no changes from the lineup that downed Monterey Bay F.C. 5-0 last week.

– El Paso Locomotive FC kicked off its Copa Tejas title defense against San Antonio, with three games remaining to establish itself as the best USL Championship club in Texas.

– For the first time in the 2022 USL Championship season, El Paso Locomotive was left without a goal in the night.

Match: El Paso Locomotive at San Antonio FC

Date: April 16, 2022

Venue: Southwest University Park

Weather: 88F and Partly Cloudy

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 0 0 0

San Antonio 1 0 1

SA – Elliott Collier (Connor Maloney), 11’

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Evan Newton; Harry Brockbank (Nick Hinds, 82’), Yuma, Andrew Fox, Eder Borelli (Shavon John-Brown, 82’), Richie Ryan, Chapa Herrera (Ricardo Zacarias, 58’), Dylan Mares (Eric Calvillo, 58’), Emmanuel Sonupe (Christiano Francois, 73’), Aaron Gomez, Diego Luna

Subs not used: Philipp Beigl, Martin Payares

San Antonio FC (5-3-2): Jordan Farr; Mitchell Taintor, Jasser Khemiri (Shannon Gomez, 33’) Fabien Garcia, Diedie Traore, Connor Maloney, Mohammed Abu (Dominick Hernandez, 79’), PC, Carter Manley, Justin Dhillon (Deshane Beckford, 63’), Elliott Collier (Santiago Patino, 77’)

Subs not used: Matt Cardone, Jordan Ayimbila, Roman Holt

Stats Summary: ELP | SA

Shots: 6 | 15

Shots on Goal: 1 | 7

Saves: 6 | 1

Corner Kicks: 6 | 6

Fouls: 13 | 17

Offside: 1 | 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Harry Brockbank (Caution), 18’

SA – PC (Caution), 38’

SA – Fabien Garcia (Caution), 41’

ELP – Eder Borelli (Caution), 64’

SA – Connor Maloney (Caution), 69’

SA – Mitchell Taintor (Caution), 90’+5

ELP – Diego Luna (Caution), 90’+7