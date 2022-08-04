EL PASO, Texas – August 4, 2022 – El Paso Locomotive FC (9-9-6, 33 pts., West-6) takes its first trip to visit Monterey Bay F.C. (7-11-2, 23 pts., West-12) at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, California on Saturday, August 6. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

In April, Monterey Bay visited Southwest University Park, receiving a 5-0 drubbing from El Paso Locomotive that served as El Paso’s first win of the season. The complete dominate performance by the Sun City club helped launch Locomotive into a successful run over its next 16 games, earning a record of 8-2-6. The incredible run has seen Locomotive springboard into a playoff position as it heads into the last 10 regular season games of the 2020 USL Championship season.

Locomotive now kicks off its push to the playoffs against a Monterey Bay F.C. side that has had nothing but success since the start of July. In its last five matches, Monterey has stood undefeated, earning three wins and two draws as it attempts to turn its freshman season around. Currently sitting at 12th in the Western Conference, the California side has 14 games to sneak into a playoff position. As the two sides begin their playoff push, Locomotive and Monterey Bay will clash in what is set to be a thrilling contest between two Western Conference teams.

El Paso Locomotive FC at Monterey Bay F.C. – Sat. August 6, 2022

Venue: Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, California.

Forecast: 64F and clear skies

Watch: ESPN+ | Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. MT

Watch Party: The Union Draft House (730 Sunland Park Dr Ste A)

Social Media: @EPLocomotiveFC & #MBvELP on Twitter

Additional Content: Official El Paso Locomotive FC App (iOS / Android)