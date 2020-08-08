El Paso Locomotive FC transfers Lomis back to North Carolina FC

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC has transferred forward Marios Lomis to North Carolina FC, the club announced on Friday.

Lomis was featured in five appearances with three starts through the 2020 season, recording 267 minutes in total. Brought to El Paso as a goal-scoring replacement for Jerome Kiesewetter, Lomis never got the hang of Los Locos system.

“We would like to wish Marios well in his return to NCFC,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “With it being a short season, we felt it was important for Marios to go and play, as we couldn’t guarantee him the game time here that he wanted. He is a great professional and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Locomotive general manager was less kind regarding Lomis’ transfer when responding to a fan on Twitter Friday night.

“We are trying to win championships here. These guys weren’t up to the standard. And now they are gone. Simple as that,” Forrest said, referring to the recent transfers of Lomis and Fabrice Fokobo.

We are trying to win championships here. These guys weren’t up to the standard. And now they are gone. Simple as that. https://t.co/CpV11KSWya — Andrew Forrest (@AForrestEP) August 8, 2020

In addition to letting Fokobo and Lomis go, the club also signed defender Matt Bahner earlier this week. He is expected to be on the bench for El Paso’s match at home against Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.