The 2023 season will be Brian Clarhaut’s first season in charge as Locomotive’s new Head Coach and Technical Director, coming to El Paso after five years in Sweden. Clarhaut, 36, was one of the few Americans to coach a team in Europe in recent years and with his energetic style of play on offense, Locomotive are keen on winning games and entertaining fans throughout the season.



El Paso and Sacramento have met a total of six times, with an all time series record of 5-0-1 in favor of Locomotive. This will be the second time Locomotive face Republic FC in a season opener, falling to Sacramento 3-1 in the 2022 season opener. The teams last met in May 2022 during regular season play, with El Paso taking all three points in a 1-0 win.



Throughout the offseason, Locomotive announced the return of several players, including Defender Yuma and Midfielder Chapa Herrera, both having been with the club since its inaugural season in 2019.



Locomotive added former English Premier League and La Liga Defender Marc Navarro to the squad as well as Defender Erik McCue and Midfielder Denys Kostyshyn. The club also announced its first two Academy signings in Diego Abarca and Joel Maldonado.



The full 2023 USL Championship schedule will be announced Monday, Jan. 9.