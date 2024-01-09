EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it will host Liga MX side and cross-border rival FC Juárez in an international friendly at Southwest University Park on Wednesday, March 20, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can join the priority waitlist here to receive a prepurchase benefit prior to the general public on-sale date. On-sale dates for match tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are ecstatic that these two teams will play each other in Southwest University Park,” said Locomotive General Manager Andrew Forrest. “These are the two premier professional soccer teams in the Southwest region, and this will be the first time in history that we play a match in front of both fanbases. We look forward to the inaugural game on March 20th and for this event to become an annual tradition.”

FC Juárez President Luis Rodriguez said, “This collaborative effort with El Paso Locomotive significantly contributes to FC Juárez ‘s continued growth in El Paso. This exciting friendly not only showcases the talent of both teams but also reinforces the enduring partnership between our clubs and cities as we look to continue to develop talent, on and off the field, in the region. El Paso is also a home market for FC Juárez and is a strategic pillar in our long-term growth plan.”

FC Juárez, founded in 2015, currently competes in Liga MX – the highest division of soccer in Mexico and the most competitive league in the Concacaf region – and is the highest-level professional team in any sport between Phoenix and San Antonio and within 450 miles of the Borderplex region.

El Paso Locomotive FC, founded in 2018, is a member of the USL Championship, sanctioned as the only second division soccer league in America by the U.S. Soccer Federation. El Paso has established itself as one of the league’s strongest performers since its 2019 debut, finishing as Western Conference Finalists in 2019 and 2020, claiming the 2021 Copa Tejas and clinching postseason appearances four times in its five-year history.

This match marks the first time that both teams face off in a match in front of fans during the regular season, a step towards growing the competitive rivalry and strengthening the partnership between the two sister clubs. FC Juárez is currently gearing up for their upcoming 2024 Liga MX Clausura season, kicking off on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. against Pumas UNAM. The Bravos’ first two (2) home matches at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez will take place on Friday, January 19 at 8 p.m. vs Cruz Azul followed by a match against Liga MX champion, Club America, the following Wednesday, January 24 at 8 pm. Tickets for both matches can be purchased at fcjuarez.com or fcjuarez.boletosenlinea.events.

El Paso Locomotive FC is beginning preparations for its sixth season in the USL Championship. Locomotive kicks off the 2024 season with the Home Opener at Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 9 vs Hartford Athletic.

Fans can secure their tickets for all El Paso Locomotive FC home matches by becoming a 2024 Locomotive Season Ticket Member today. To become a member or learn more about membership benefits, fans can visit eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, call 915-235-GOAL or text 915-666-2005.

ABOUT EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

Founded in 2018, El Paso Locomotive FC is El Paso’s premier soccer club, competing in the USL Championship since 2019. The club has reached historic heights as the highest-level professional soccer franchise in El Paso, reaching back-to-back Western Conference finals in its first two years of play and a third consecutive playoff berth in its third year. Locomotive won the Copa Tejas supporter’s trophy in 2021, simultaneously becoming the first team to win the Copa Tejas shield as the best team in Texas across three leagues. As part of the MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG), Locomotive FC is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life throughout the Borderplex region while providing world-class sports entertainment for El Paso, Texas.

ABOUT FC JUÁREZ

FC Juárez is a professional Mexican football club in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, playing at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez. The pride of Ciudad Juárez, Los Bravos and Las Bravas compete in Liga MX, the top professional division of Mexican football. Started in 2015 as a second-division team in Ascenso MX, Los Bravos won the Apertura title in 2016 and earned a finalist Appearance in each of the next two years. In 2019, MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG) and its FC Juárez partners purchased Puebla Lobos BUAP of Liga MX, allowing FC Juárez to play as a 1st-division team in the Mexican Football Federation. As part of its belief that “sports transcend borders”, MSSG is proud to have established a popular cross-border rivalry between FC Juárez and El Paso Locomotive FC.

ABOUT MOUNTAINSTAR SPORTS GROUP

MountainStar Sports Group’s focus is on the acquisition, development, and operation of professional sports and entertainment opportunities. Currently, MSSG owns and operates the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball, and El Paso Locomotive FC, a soccer club in USL Championship. They are majority owner of FC Juárez of Mexico’s Liga MX in the Mexican Football Federation. For more information visit mountainstarsportsgroup.com