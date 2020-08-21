El Paso Locomotive FC to allow fans for Aug. 29 home match

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Locomotive FC is hitting their stride in the USL Championship re-start. Los Locos have won their last two matches and are just two points back of New Mexico United for the top spot in Group C.

Locomotive's roster is made up of 23 players from 13 different countries around the world. However, it has been the play of the four local players on this club that has provided a recent spark.