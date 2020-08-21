El Paso Locomotive FC to allow fans for Aug. 29 home match

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC announced on Friday that it will play with fans in attendance with limited capacity for its home match against Real Monarchs on Saturday, August 29.
“We are thrilled to welcome Locomotive fans back to Southwest University Park,” stated MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford. “While state and local directives have allowed fans to attend prior matches, we opted to wait until now to open the gates to guests. Our staff has worked diligently and in conjunction with local community and health authorities to create a plan for a safe and healthy environment in which to welcome our fans back. This hint of normalcy is welcome progress during this challenging time.”
The safety of fans, players and staff remains the club’s top priority. Strict safety protocols will be implemented to ensure a safe environment for everyone in attendance, including but not limited to:
- Masks are required at all times – no exceptions.
- COVID-19 screening prior to entering the stadium.
- Southwest University Park will be opened for an estimated 800 fans (approximately 11% of capacity).
- 12-foot social distancing.
- Hand sanitizing stations located throughout Southwest University Park as well as new and more extensive in-game sanitation protocols.
To view the full safety guidelines, visit eplocomotivefc.com/covid19policies.