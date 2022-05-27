LAS VEGAS, Nevada – El Paso Locomotive (6-6-2, 20 points, West-4) picked up the full three points with a 1-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday. Midfielder Dylan Mares recorded the lone goal against Vegas to provide a 10-man El Paso side the win.

El Paso Locomotive sought to get on the front foot early with an aggressive high press. Locos were able to get a few looks towards goal through Mares and Midfielder Eric Calvillo but neither were able to bring down the ball to find the net. Las Vegas got a few chances towards goal on the other side of the ball, but none really tested Goalkeeper Evan Newton. Shortly before going into the break, Locomotive went down to 10-men after Forward Lucho Solignac earned a second yellow card.



Despite being a man-down in the second half, Locomotive continued its press while defending against the Lights who were aiming to take advantage. Defender Yuma captained the backline to perfection to keep Vegas off the board while a 62nd minute counter set Locomotive up for a victory. Defender Eder Borelli led the counter, finding Forward Ricardo Zacarias at the far post who headed it Mares for the one touch volley. For the final 30 minutes, Locomotive dug deep, even calling on its Academy in the likes of Midfielders Diego Abarca, Joel Maldonado, and Venancio Calderon to see out the game for the 1-0 win in the Sin City.



UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive welcomes Hartford Athletic to Southwest University Park on Saturday, June 4. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and will be highlighted with a post-game firework show. Tickets are available online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets or by calling 915-235-GOAL.