El Paso Locomotive FC set to host Austin Bold FC in midweek match

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso Locomotive (16-3-10, 58 pts., MTN-1) faces Texas Rival Austin Bold FC at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. Kickoff from El Paso is set for 7:00 p.m. MT.

Only three games remain in the El Paso Locomotive 2021 regular season. After a stellar season, Locomotive finds itself with the best record in the league having only fallen three times in 29 games. At 58 points and a record of 16-3-10, El Paso Locomotive has set itself up for success in the final stretch. Already clinching the top seed of the Mountain Division, Locomotive has guaranteed the right to host the Western Conference Quarterfinal and put itself in prime positioning to host the Semifinal as well. With a 23-game undefeated streak at Southwest University Park that extends back to July 2020, that home-field advantage could prove to be critical in El Paso’s trophy chase.

First, Locomotive will be trying to build momentum, by taking on Austin Bold FC, a team that is currently below the playoff line but eyeing a shot at a Championship run. Bold sits below the line with 40 points, losing only to tiebreakers against New Mexico United. With only three games left in Austin’s season, the Bold side will be playing to win as every point counts in their efforts to edge out New Mexico United for the final playoff position. It won’t be an easy game for El Paso Locomotive, who will be playing their seventh of a nine-game stretch to close out the season in October.

Preparing for battle #VamosLocos #VamosElPaso



Follow El Paso Locomotive FC vs Austin Bold FC – Wed., October 20, 2021

· Coverage Begins: 7:00 p.m. MT; Gates Open at 6:00 p.m. MT

· Watch: ESPN+

· Social Media: @EPLocomotiveFC & #ELPvATX on Twitter

· Additional Content: Official El Paso Locomotive FC App (iOS / Android)