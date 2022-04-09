EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — After a brutal 5-1 loss to Central Valley Fuego FC in the second round of the Lamar U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, El Paso Locomotive came out four days later and bounced back with a goal-scoring clinic in a 5-0 win over Monterey Bay FC.

This marked El Paso Locomotive FC’s first win of the 2022 season and the first win under new head coach John Hutchinson.

Los Locos came out on fire in the first half as Dylan Mares found Andrew Fox far post off a corner kick for the opening goal of the game in the 19th minute.

Five minutes later, Fox managed to draw a penalty on another corner kick. It was Aaron Gomez who would step up to the spot and convert the penalty kick to give Los Locos a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

Right off the bat in the second half, Gomez was on the end of a beautiful through ball and executed a magnificent chip shot over the goalkeeper to give Los Locos a 3-0 lead.

Later on, the goals would keep on coming as Diego Luna and Dylan Mares also found the back of the net for goals four and five for El Paso.

The five goal win for El Paso was the largest margin of victory in franchise history.

El Paso Locomotive FC will now look ahead to their next challenge that will be a road match against San Antonio FC on April 16th at Toyota Field.

