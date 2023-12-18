EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC announced today its full regular season schedule and conference alignment for the 2024 USL Championship season, its sixth in the league.

El Paso’s 34-match season will kick off with the 2024 Home Opener at Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 9, hosting Hartford Athletic for the first time since 2022, and will be followed by two consecutive home games against Monterey Bay FC on Wednesday, March 13 and two-time league champions Louisville City FC on Saturday, March 16. Fans can secure their tickets for all El Paso Locomotive FC home matches by becoming a 2024 Locomotive Season Ticket Member today. To become a member or learn more about membership benefits, fans can visit eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, call 915-235-GOAL or text 915-666-2005.

Following the three-match homestand, El Paso hits the road for the first time on Saturday, March 24 against Las Vegas Lights FC before a bye week. El Paso returns to action against rival New Mexico United Saturday, April 6 in Albuquerque for the first edition of the 2024 Derby Del Camino Real.

Notable 2024 home matches include reigning 2023 USL Championship Cup winners Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, June 16, the second 2024 match against archrival New Mexico United on Saturday, July 27, a first-ever meeting with USL League One Champions North Carolina FC on Sunday, September 29 and a Copa Tejas clash against San Antonio FC on Wednesday, October 9.

As for away matches, notable dates include the first Copa Tejas match against San Antonio FC on Wednesday, June 25, a first-time meeting against expansion side Rhode Island FC on Wednesday, June 26 and 2023 Players’ Shield winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, October 26 to close out the regular season.

The 2024 USL Championship regular season will consist of 34 games over 34 weeks. The season will kick off on Saturday, March 9 and conclude on Saturday, October 26. Each club will play its conference opponents twice – once at home, once away – and play each team from the opposing conference once – six games at home, six away – to make up the 34-game schedule. The playoff structure will remain the same from the 2023 season with the top eight teams from each conference qualifying for the playoffs with a single-elimination bracket.

The 2024 USL Championship season will mark the first in the league’s new historic four-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports, through which USL Championship contests will air on network television for the first time. Broadcast coverage and individual game ticket information for El Paso Locomotive FC’s 2024 USL Championship season will be announced in the coming weeks.

2024 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

HOME AWAY Date Opponent Date Opponent March 9 Hartford Athletic March 23 Las Vegas Lights FC March 13 Monterey Bay FC April 6 New Mexico United March 16 Louisville City FC April 20 Tampa Bay Rowdies April 13 Oakland Roots SC May 4 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC April 27 FC Tulsa May 10 Loudoun United FC May 17 Memphis 901 FC May 24 Charleston Battery June 15 Phoenix Rising FC June 5 San Antonio FC July 12 Las Vegas Lights FC June 19 Oakland Roots SC July 27 New Mexico United June 26 Rhode Island FC August 10 Miami FC July 19 Phoenix Rising FC August 17 Orange County SC August 3 Memphis 901 FC September 7 Detroit City FC August 14 Sacramento Republic FC September 21 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC August 17 Orange County SC September 29 North Carolina FC August 24 Monterey Bay FC October 9 San Antonio FC September 11 Indy Eleven October 16 Orange County SC October 5 FC Tulsa October 19 Sacramento Republic FC October 26 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

2024 USL CHAMPIONSHIP CONFERENCE ALIGNMENT

El Paso – as well as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, New Mexico United, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Sacramento Republic FC and San Antonio FC – remains in the Western Conference and will be joined by Memphis 901 FC and FC Tulsa in 2024.

El Paso’s Eastern Conference opponents consist of Birmingham Legion FC, Charleston Battery, Detroit City FC, Hartford Athletic, Indy Eleven, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, Miami FC, North Carolina FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Rhode Island FC and Tampa Bay Rowdies.

WESTERN CONFERENCE EASTERN CONFERENCE Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Birmingham Legion FC El Paso Locomotive FC Charleston Battery Las Vegas Lights FC Detroit City FC Memphis 901 FC Hartford Athletic Monterey Bay F.C. Indy Eleven New Mexico United Loudoun United FC Oakland Roots SC Louisville City FC Orange County SC Miami FC Phoenix Rising FC North Carolina FC Sacramento Republic FC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC San Antonio FC Rhode Island FC FC Tulsa Tampa Bay Rowdies

2024 USL CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs, which will kick off on the weekend of November 1-3, 2024. The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination format and a fixed bracket format. The postseason will culminate in the 2024 USL Championship Final on CBS on a to-be determined date between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25, 2023.