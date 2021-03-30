El Paso Locomotive FC releases 32-game regular season schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All aboard the ‘Crazy Train!’

El Paso Locomotive FC, in conjunction with USL Championship, unveiled its full 2021 regular season schedule on Tuesday. The schedule consists of 32 games – 16 home, 16 away – over the course of 26 weeks. Locomotive FC’s season will begin at home on Saturday, May 8 against New Mexico United at Southwest University Park. El Paso’s regular season finale will come on Saturday, October 30 against Rio Grande Valley FC at the downtown ballpark.

Times for home and away matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

Locomotive FC is coming off back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances in their first two years in the league. El Paso will play in the Mountain Division of the Western Conference this season with the likes of New Mexico United, Real Monarchs, and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, as well as Copa Tejas rivals, San Antonio FC, Austin Bold FC, and Rio Grande Valley FC.

El Paso’s eight remaining games will comes against inter-division and inter-conference matchups featuring LA Galaxy II, Las Vegas Lights FC, FC Tulsa, OKC Energy FC, Orange County SC, and Sacramento Republic out of the Western Conference. For the first time in club history, the Locomotive FC will take on teams from the Eastern Conference, playing Sporting Kansas City II on the road on May 30 and hosting Indy Eleven at Southwest University Park on June 9

The Copa Tejas — a supporter-run tournament — makes its triumphant return in 2021, as Locomotive FC will play 12 Texas-sized rivalry games, making up over a third of their schedule. Austin Bold FC is the defending Copa Tejas champions.

The full 2021 El Paso Locomotive FC regular season schedule can be found below:

Clear your 2021 schedules, you have plans now!



Read more 🗓️➡️ https://t.co/hjfUN7jiJS pic.twitter.com/7fCAGEGdCS — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) March 30, 2021

Schedule Breakdown:

Number of Games by Month:

May (3), June (5), July (6), August (5), September (5), October (8)

Home Games by Month:

May (2), June (2), July (3), August (3), September (2), October (4)

Away Games by Month:

May (1), June (3), July (3), August (2), September (3), October (4)

Home Games by Day:

Sunday (1), Wednesday (6), Saturday (9)

Away Games by Day:

Sunday (2), Wednesday (4), Thursday (1), Friday (2), Saturday (7)