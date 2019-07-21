El Paso Locomotive FC, Real Monarchs SLC play to scoreless draw

El Paso Locomotive FC picked up an all-important point in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings on Saturday night with a scoreless draw against Real Monarchs SLC.

El Paso dominated much of the match, but despite creating multiple great scoring chances, they were unable to push a goal across.

It’s the second time this season El Paso and Salt Lake City have played to a scoreless draw; they did so back on March 16 in Utah.

Locomotive FC was missing three of its biggest contributors: leading scorer Jerome Kiesewetter; goalkeeper Logan Ketterer; and defender Chiro N’toko were all out with injuries.

With the point, Los Locos remain in fifth place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference. They’re off until July 31, when they hit the road to play rival New Mexico United in Albuquerque.