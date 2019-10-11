El Paso Locomotive FC plays Austin Bold FC to 1-1 draw

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC played Austin Bold FC to a 1-1 draw on Thursday night at Southwest University Park. With the draw, El Paso is one point closer to securing a playoff spot in the Western Conference in their inaugural season.

Win and they’re in: El Paso Locomotive FC hosting Austin Bold FC with a playoff spot on the line at Southwest University Park. All aboard the crazy train. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/gDad1V5vFI — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 11, 2019

The first goal of the night came from Sebastian Velasquez in the 75th minute off a penalty kick to put Locomotive FC up 1-0. However, Bold FC would get the equalizer in the 83rd minute and the match would end in a 1-1 draw.

Sebastian Velasquez scores the match’s first goal on a PK to put El Paso up 1-0. Locomotive FC is 15 minutes away from clinching a playoff berth. #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 11, 2019

El Paso sits in 8th place in the Western Conference with two regular season matches to play. Locomotive FC has earned 11 points in their last five matches and need just one point in their remaining two matches to clinch a playoff berth. They would be the first USL Championship club to clinch in their inaugural season in 2019.

El Paso will host Portland on Tuesday night at Southwest University Park before they wrap up the regular season on the road at Los Angeles on Saturday, October 19.