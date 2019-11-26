El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Nick Ross locked in for 2020 Season

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Nick Ross will be returning to El Paso Locomotive FC for the 2020 season. The versatile midfielder, Ross, appeared for the Locomotive 32 times (out of 38 matches) in the 2019 season, recording two goals, two assists and closed the season with a 90 percent passing accuracy.

“For me, Nick is one of the most underrated players in the league,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “He is incredibly intelligent, he has the running ability to cover more ground than anyone else during a game and is technically proficient with both feet. Nick’s intelligence allows us to experiment tactically and offers solutions to our build-up and possession play. He was a joy to work with in 2019, he is one of the most popular players on the roster and I am honored to have him back in a Locomotive jersey next season.

The Scottish midfielder completed 31 key passes in the inaugural season and showcased his class as a regular fixture in Lowry’s starting 11 thirty times in 2019.