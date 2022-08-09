EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC has struggled more than any team in USL Championship over the last month of the season.

Locomotive’s 1-0 defeat at Monterey Bay last Saturday was their fourth consecutive defeat; making matters worse, El Paso has not scored a goal since the 18th minute of a win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks on July 9, a stretch of over 420 minutes of game action with a breakthrough.

“They’re still putting effort in, but you can see they’re hurting a bit,” said head coach John Hutchinson. “That means they understand the situation we’re in, and I’d rather them be that way. We need to focus on what’s ahead of us.”

It may be fitting that El Paso’s next game will be against the last team it beat over a month ago: Colorado Springs. Locomotive will play a rare Friday night road game vs. Switchbacks on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Sitting in seventh place in the USL Western Conference and having already played more matches than every other team in the league, El Paso can’t afford to drop any more points. A win on the road seems necessary on Friday night.