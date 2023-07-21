EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC is set to host Oakland Roots SC for its final home game of the month on Saturday, July 22 at Southwest University Park, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.

The match can be seen on ESPN+, Estrella-TV and ktsm.com.

El Paso have yet to win a match against the Roots across all competitions, which includes the loss at the 2021 Western Conference Quarterfinals in the first ever meeting between both sides.

The last time both sides met at Southwest University Park, an Oakland Roots own goal helped Locomotive secure a 1-1 draw, the only goal scored on Oakland in a match against Locomotive. Saturday presents El Paso the opportunity to score its first goal against the NorCal side and get back in the win column.

After Locomotive’s strong display of fighting spirit to save a draw against Rio Grande Valley FC, Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut looks forward to the challenge against Oakland and sees it as a chance to pick things back up where El Paso left off.

“This is a new opportunity to get three points and that’s what we look at going into the next game,” he said in a post-training press conference.

Two key players ahead of Saturday’s contest will be the midfield duo of Eric Calvillo and Liam Rose, both having just signed two-year contract extensions with El Paso. Both are top passers in the squad, helping El Paso maintain possession and creating space to move the ball forward into the opponent’s half, which will be crucial against an Oakland side that’s dangerous in attack.

Goalkeeper Benny Diaz, who has been one of the league’s top goalkeepers this season with 56 saves and six clean sheets, will be reunited with some familiar faces. He played 13 matches on loan with Oakland last season, including a 1-1 draw at Southwest University Park.

Oakland snapped its own six-game winless streak last Saturday in a 3-1 win at Monterey Bay FC, thanks to a brace from forward Johhny Rodriguez and a third from former Locomotive defender and El Paso native Guillermo Diaz.

Locomotive will need to be watchful of Rodriguez and forward Dariusz Formella, who have been Oakland Roots’ main attacking threats, netting seven and six times, respectively.