EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, El Paso Locomotive FC introduced Brian Clarhaut as the club’s new head coach and technical director. Clarhaut is the third head coach in club history.

El Paso Locomotive FC introducing Brian Clarhaut as the club’s new head coach and technical director. Clarhaut has made it clear that the goal this year is to get the Locos back into the playoffs after missing out in 2022. pic.twitter.com/V4B3btG8JY — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) January 12, 2023

The 36-year-old took over Locomotive FC in mid-December, after coaching in Sweden for the last seven years. His final season in Scandinavia was spent at GIF Sundsvall in the first division of Swedish soccer.

Clarhaut hopes his experience the last seven years will come into play during his time leading the Locos. Clarhaut has made it clear that he wants to get the club back to its winning ways and back into the USL Championship playoffs after missing out in 2022 under former head coach John Hutchinson.

“I’ve been a part of promotions and I’ve been part of relegations. This past season was extremely difficult season, but playing against top coaches, top managers, top players, players and teams that are competing in Champions League, competing in the Europa League,” Clarhaut said. “I hope these experiences can help shape us to win games here and to move forward and to reach the playoffs and ultimately compete to be a premier USL organization for 2023.”

Clarhaut sat down with KTSM 9 Sports Director Colin Deaver in an exclusive interview earlier this week.

The Clarhaut era will begin on March 11 when the Locomotive host Sacramento Republic in the season opener at Southwest University Park.