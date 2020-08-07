El Paso Locomotive FC inks defender Matt Bahner

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC has signed defender Matt Bahner, pending league and federation approval, the club announced today.

“Matt is a player I am familiar with from my time at Jacksonville,” said Head Coach and Technical Director Mark Lowry. “He can play anywhere across the back line and brings a good deal of experience and athleticism. As a person, he is one of the best I have worked with and is the type of player we want around this club; honest and hard working.”

Bahner, 30, began his career with the University of Cincinnati from 2008-12 while also for USL PDL side Cincinnati Kings during the 2009-10 seasons, making 19 appearances.

In 2012, the West Chester, Ohio native signed with the Michigan Bucks making 10 appearances with two goals before signing his first professional contract with Harrisburg City Islanders for two seasons, recording three goals across 52 appearances. After earning USL All-League First Team honors in 2014, Bahner moved to NASL side Jacksonville Armada FC for the 2015-16 seasons, playing under then-coach Mark Lowry during the 2016 season.

Bahner made his return to USL playing two seasons with FC Cincinnati and the 2019 season with Saint Louis FC, recording a combined 63 appearances and one goal. Bahner is joined in El Paso by his newlywed wife, Lindsey.

“The way I like to play is definitely the way Mark likes to play,” Bahner told KTSM. “It’s to keep the ball and for me specifically, get up and down the line as much as possible and be dangerous in the attacking half while also being able to get back and help on the defensive side.”

This won’t be the only move Locomotive makes over the next few weeks; Lowry hinted that more would be coming.

“There will be more transactions being made over the next week or two. it might not make much sense for right now, but just know that I’m a long-term thinker,” Lowry said. “I’ve always got one eye on the future and while they can help us in the present, there’s also a long-term game being played here.”

Bahner will be on the bench on Saturday when El Paso hosts Colorado Springs. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park.