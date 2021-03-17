El Paso Locomotive FC gearing up for 2021 campaign with 8-match preseason

EL PASO, TEXAS – El Paso Locomotive FC recently unveiled its preseason schedule for the 2021 season, featuring games against USL Championship Mountain Division foes, Major League Soccer clubs, and friendlies against its partner club across the border, FC Juarez.

Eight games are slated to fill out the preseason schedule that will help Locomotive prepare for its third campaign in the USL Championship. Head Coach Mark Lowry and his Locomotive squad will get an opportunity to preview the 2021 season against Mountain Division foes New Mexico United and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, while testing their might against Major League Soccer founding members LA Galaxy and FC Dallas.

The preseason schedule is rounded out with a pair of friendlies against Locomotive sister club FC Juarez of Liga MX and games against USL League One teams North Texas SC and FC Tucson.

The full preseason schedule is listed below:

Locomotive 2021 Preseason Schedule

March 20 – New Mexico United

March 24 – FC Juarez

March 27 – FC Juarez

April 3 – LA Galaxy

April 7 – FC Tucson

April 11 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

April 16 – North Texas SC

April 17 – FC Dallas

The regular season schedule will be released at a later date.