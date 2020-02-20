El Paso Locomotive FC beats FC Juarez 2-0 in preseason friendly

Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC crossed the tracks into Juarez to face its sister club and Borderland rival FC Juarez on Saturday in a preseason friendly. Locomotive FC getting a 2-0 win against the Liga MX U-20 squad, joined by first team center back Jose Rodriguez and goalkeeper Marco Canales.

2 teams, 2 countries, 1 region

2 teams, 2 countries, 1 region

Fútbol unites us all!

“That’s why it’s so unique. That’s why it’s awesome the new guys get to experience that,” said Locomotive forward Omar Salgado. “I’m from here, so it’s normal for me, but for a lot of these guys, it was their first time. It was an awesome experience for all of these guys.”

The match opened with a goal in the 10th minute netted by second year Locomotive midfielder Nick Ross. Locomotive FC saw few shots on goal in the first half leaving Logan Ketterer with little to do and no difficult saves.

In the 32nd minute, newcomer Saeed Robinson saw an opportunity to crash the box and notched his first goal for the team, bringing the score to 2-0.

"Being able to walk over here and get a good game is great for us"

The second half looked a lot like the first with Locomotive holding the majority of possession time and even with major roster changes in the 60th minute, the game continued at the same pace. Combination play within the midfield, led by Chapa, kept the defense connected to the offense and allowed for continued possession for Locomotive.

“It was good coming over here and playing,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “It was a competitive game with a lot energy. It was intense and that is what we ask for in preseason.”

Locomotive FC's Omar Salgado, and FC Juarez goalkeeper Marco Canales. Canales is a Cathedral HS graduate. Locomotive FC just polished off a 2-0 win over the Bravos.

El Paso will open the season on March 6. Locomotive FC’s home opener will be on March 14.