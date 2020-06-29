El Paso Locomotive FC and midfielder Alexy Bosetti mutually agree to part ways

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC and midfielder Alexy Bosetti have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced Sunday.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with Alexy,” said Mark Lowry, Head Coach and Technical Director. “He is an incredibly talented footballer. We have enjoyed every moment of him being here in El Paso. He has contributed to the group. We wish him all the luck in the world as he returns to France and continues to pursue his great career in soccer.”

Bosetti played 1,403 minutes for Locomotive across 28 games (17 starts) through the inaugural 2019 season in USL Championship. The midfielder tallied two goals and three assists during his Locomotive tenure.

“I want to say thank you to all the fans, the staff, my teammates and all the people around the team,” said Bosetti. “I want to thank them for the year here in El Paso. I appreciated every moment. Stay El Paso strong.”