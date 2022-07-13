ATLANTA (KTSM) – 18-year-old former El Paso Locomotive FC star Diego Luna made his first start for Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night against Atlanta United.

The midfielder played the first 45 minutes of a 2-1 defeat on the road, getting subbed out at halftime as Salt Lake pushed for the win without him.

Former @eplocomotivefc star Diego Luna gets his first career MLS start with @realsaltlake tonight. I think we can expect to see Luna start to settle in with his new club after being away on international duty. https://t.co/LYlzI0lwG3 — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) July 13, 2022

It was Luna’s third appearance for the club, after they signed him away from El Paso last month. Luna spent much of June and early July playing for the United State Youth National Team, helping them qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Luna and RSL return home to host Sporting Kansas City on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. MT.