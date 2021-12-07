Defender Matt Bahner re-signs with El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive announced the re-signing of Defender Matt Bahner, pending league and federation approval.

Bahner becomes the ninth player to have played extensively with El Paso Locomotive in the 2021 season and will rejoin the club for the 2022 campaign.



Bahner, 31, joined El Paso shortly after the restart in the 2020 condensed season and has since been one of the most versatile utility defenders on the roster.

Club officials share that with the unique ability to slot into any spot on the backline from left back to right back, Bahner’s flexibility provides valuable rotation across the backline while maintaining a resourceful and dedicated starter. Over the course of two seasons, the Ohio native has played in 29 games for 1,365 minutes across all competitions, finding one goal and one assist for El Paso.



The club is in ongoing discussions with several players from the 2021 team and will make additional player announcements for the 2022 season once they are confirmed.



El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (0):

DEFENDERS (5): Matt Bahner, Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Macca King, Niall Logue

MIDFIELDERS (5): Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Richie Ryan, Sebastian Velasquez

FORWARDS (1): Ricardo Zacarias

