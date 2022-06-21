The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road series in Sacramento against the River Cats with an 8-2 win Tuesday. The Chihuahuas’ pitching staff allowed a season-low two hits and El Paso’s bullpen struck out nine of the final 10 batters of the game.

Chihuahuas first baseman Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Kohlwey has a 12-game hitting streak, has reached base three times in three of his last four games and has the Pacific Coast League’s best on-base percentage (.432).

All eight El Paso runs came with two outs. Sacramento didn’t have a hit against starter Ryan Weathers until the sixth inning Tuesday. The Chihuahuas are now 10-4 in series-opening games.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 8, River Cats 2 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (38-29), Sacramento (27-40)

El Paso 8 Sacramento 2 – Tuesday

WP: Weathers (4-4)

LP: Hall (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:55

Attn: 3,473

Next Game: Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (2-4, 5.79) vs. Sacramento LHP Emmanuel De Jesus (2-1, 4.33). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.