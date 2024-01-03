EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC announced on Wednesday that forward Aaron Gomez and midfielder Chapa Herrera, both of whom had been with the club since the inaugural 2019 season, will be departing ahead of the 2024 season.

The duo’s departure means that the only player from the inaugural 2019 season that may still play for El Paso in 2024 is Yuma and his status is still up in the air.

Joining Locomotive from sister club FC Juárez, Gomez would establish himself as a critical component in Locomotive’s attack and has no doubt cemented his legacy in club history.

The striker featured in 139 total matches for El Paso – more than any other Locomotive player – and has the second most overall goals (34) and assists (16), contributing to El Paso’s runs to two Conference Finals (2019, 2020) and the Conference Quarterfinals (2021, 2023).

Chapa made 102 appearances across all competitions (one of only four players in club history to reach the milestone mark) and netted three goals in his five years, helping Locomotive reach back-to-back Western Conference Finals in 2019 and 2020, as well as two Western Conference Quarterfinals (2021, 2023) and winning the 2021 Copa Tejas.

Chapa had the opportunity to don the captain’s armband for the first time in Locomotive’s 2-0 win at Hartford Athletic earlier this season. To have received the captain’s honor for his hometown club, Herrera later mentioned that he was grateful to the club for providing him with one of the most special moments in his career alongside the opportunity to kickstart his dream of becoming a professional player.

Previously a construction worker, Chapa signed for Locomotive ahead of the inaugural 2019 season after impressing the coaching staff during the team’s invitational tryouts and became an example to local El Pasoans that hard work and a burning desire to live out your goals will open doors to wonderful opportunities.

Future roster transactions will be announced as Locomotive prepares for its sixth season in the USL Championship.