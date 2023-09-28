EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, Cash Johnson, a Project Search Student with The Hospitals of Providence, was introduced as the newest member of El Paso Locomotive FC.

Welcoming a new Loco to the team ✍️💙



Cash Johnson, a Project Search Student with @TheHospitalsofProvidence has been selected to become a member of EP Locomotive FC for the day!



Cash Johnson, a Project Search Student with @TheHospitalsofProvidence has been selected to become a member of EP Locomotive FC for the day!

Project Search is a program within The Hospitals of Providence that participates aids students with disabilities by placing them in work environments where they obtain necessary real-life workplace skills to help them gain active employment.

Cash joined the Project Search program this school year and works in the Central Supply Department at the Transmountain Campus. After suffering a life-threatening car accident last year, Cash has overcome many obstacles, learning to walk and talk again. Despite the challenges he’s faced, he remains positive and determined.

The Locomotive signed Johnson to a one-day player contract and he joined the squad during its training session on Thursday.

The opportunity to have Johnson on the training grounds was one that meant a lot to El Paso Locomotive FC as it makes a push for a playoff spot with four matches left in the season.

“We think as a team, when you’re in this little bubble, that the world revolves around us, getting into the playoffs, playing Charleston Battery the next game. At the end of the day this was bigger than that and I will go on record saying that,” Locomotive FC head coach Brian Clarhaut said. “Bringing Cash [Johnson], a guy who’s gone through extreme difficulties, brings a lot into perspective to not only myself, but I think our group and I think that was positive.”

As the Locomotive Player of the Day, Cash will cap off the fun and exciting experience with recognition at Southwest University Park on Wednesday, Oct. 4 during the Locomotive’s final home match of the regular season against San Diego Loyal SC.