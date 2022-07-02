KENNESAW, Georgia – El Paso Locomotive (8-6-6, 30 points, West-4) stole a point on the road from Atlanta United II in a 2-2 draw on Saturday night. Forward Lucho Solignac opened the scoring at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in the fourth minute while a stoppage time goal in the second half from Midfielder Eric Calvillo equalized for the draw.

Following an hour and a half weather delay, El Paso Locomotive struck quickly, cleaning up a corner kick opportunity with a fast goal from Lucho in the fourth minute. Moments later, Locomotive seemed sure to put away a second with Midfielder Dylan Mares but his left footed shot was just stopped by Atlanta United II’s goalkeeper, Vicente Reyes. While the Locos continued their pressure, testing the United II’s defense, the first half quickly fell into the host’s favor. Tristan Trager earned a brace with two goals within six minutes putting Atlanta in the lead. He first headed a goal in the 11th minute before earning his second in the 17th after slipping in past the Locos defense.

The box-to-box action continued well into the second half, with Locomotive finding chances through Midfielders Sebastian Velasquez and Nick Hinds. Velasquez took a shot that went past the face of goal while a near-post shot from Hinds was saved by Reyes. On the other end, Atlanta United II found another one-on-one opportunity that Goalkeeper Evan Newton expertly stopped before backing up to save a follow up shot. The Locos continued searching for the equalizer, as Midfielder Christiano Francois powered a shot from the top of the box that ultimately did not find the net. The equalizer came at the death in second half stoppage time with a freekick from Calvillo that bounced off the post and in to split the points in Georgia.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive returns to El Paso to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and will feature a post-match firework show as Locomotive celebrates Military Appreciation Night.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

ELP: Lucho Solignac (Ricardo Zacarias), 4th minute: Following the a corner kick opportunity, the ball found its way to the top of the box at the feet of Zacarias. Zacarias crossed to the center to find Lucho standing at the penalty spot. Quickly, Lucho turned to take the shot from close range, slipping it into the near post for the opening goal of the night.

ATL: Tristan Trager (Robbie Mertz), 11th minute: With a play down the left had side of the pitch, Mertz made a cross to the far post. Trager answered the call jumping a head above the Locomotive defenders surrounding him to head in the ball for a quick equalizer.

ATL: Tristan Trager (Robbie Mertz), 17th minute: Trager earned his brace after Mertz sent a through ball between the Locomotive defensive line. Trager used his speed to rush in, going one-on-one with Evan Newton, placing the ball in towards the far post to put Atlanta United in the lead.

ELP: Eric Calvillo, 91st minute: From a freekick opportunity at the top of the box, Calvillo took his shot low to curve around the wall and strike the inside of the far post. Just out of reach of the II’s goalkeeper, the ball struck the inside the post to deflect into the net.

NOTES:

– Due to a lighting delay, the match kicked off at 7:05 p.m. MT, 1 hour and 29 minutes later than the scheduled kickoff time.

– El Paso Locomotive moves to nine games undefeated after stealing a point on the road from Atlanta United II

– Forward Lucho Solignac scored his seventh goal of the season with his goal in the fourth minute.



– Midfielder Eric Calvillo earned his fourth goal in four games with his stoppage time equalizer. Calvillo now has five goals in the 2022 USL Championship season.

Match: El Paso Locomotive at Atlanta United II

Date: July 2, 2022

Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium; Kennesaw, GA

Weather: 79F and Scattered Thunderstorms

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 1 1 2

Atlanta United II 2 0 2

ELP – Lucho Solignac (Ricardo Zacarias), 4’

ATL – Tristan Trager (Robbie Mertz), 11’

ATL – Tristan Trager (Robbie Mertz), 17’

ELP – Eric Calvillo, 90’+1

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Evan Newton; Eder Borelli (Martin Payares, 97’), Andrew Fox, Matt Bahner, Ricardo Zacarias, Richie Ryan (Christiano Francois, 78’), Sebastian Velasquez (Eric Calvillo, 65’), Dylan Mares (Ander Egiluz, 78’), Nick Hinds (Noe Coutino, 65’), Aaron Gomez, Lucho Solignac

Subs not used: Philipp Beigl, Emmanuel Sonupe

Atlanta United II (3-4-3): Vicente Reyes; Nelson Orji, Noah Cobb, Grant Howard, Raimar (Luke Brennan, 60’), Robbie Mertz, Ajani Fortune (Nick Firmino, 72’), David Mejia, Tristan Trager, Jackson Conway (Andrew Sullins, 72’), Darwin Matheus (Toni Tiente, 89’)

Subs not used: Justin Garces, Erik Centeno, Efrain Morales

Stats Summary: ELP | ATL

Shots: 25 | 13

Shots on Goal: 9 | 4

Saves: 2 | 7

Corner Kicks: 10 | 1

Fouls: 17 | 11

Offside: 1 | 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Caution), 34’

ELP – Andrew Fox (Caution), 35’

ELP – Ricardo Zacarias (Caution), 40’

ATL – Jackson Conway (Caution), 44’

ATL – Robbie Mertz (Caution), 68’

ATL – Nelson Orji (Caution), 89’

ELP – Ricardo Zacarias (2nd Caution; Ejection), 90’+4