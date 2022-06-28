EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive, alongside the USL Championship, announced Tuesday that Eric Calvillo would highlight the midfield in the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 16, following his

two-goal performance against New York Red Bulls II.

Additionally, Forward Aaron Gomez earned a nod on the bench for his contributions of a goal and two assists. In the 5-0 dismantling of New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night, Eric Calvillo shined bright from the Locomotive midfield.

With three shots on goal, the El Salvador international found the back of the net twice in the 12th and 36th minute, helping Locomotive to a 4-0 lead by the halftime whistle. Aside from his goal scoring prowess, Calvillo, created three chances while completing 82% of his passes and winning 50% of his duels.

This is Calvillo’s first appearance on the Team of the Week with El Paso Locomotive FC. Both of Calvillo’s goals were assisted by Aaron Gomez, who joins the El Salvadorian on the Team of the Week with a mention on the bench. Gomez also created three chances, twice finding Calvillo.

The Borderland native topped off the night with a goal in the 74th minute, confirming the 5-0 victory. This is Gomez’s third mention on the Team of the Week, having been named to the bench twice so far this season in Weeks 9 and 14.

El Paso will play at Rio Grande Valley Toros on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. MT