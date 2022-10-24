EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that forward Luis “Lucho” Solignac, forward Aaron Gomez, and defender Eder Borelli will return for the 2023 season. Combined, the three fan favorites have appeared in 218 matches for Locomotive.



Solignac, better known as Lucho, has appeared in 58 matches, recording 4,354 minutes on the pitch for El Paso. The Argentine striker has notched 26 goals since joining Locomotive in the 2021 season. Often finding a pair of goals in a match, his most notable brace of the 2022 season came in September. Lucho’s goals in the 18th and 71st minute led El Paso to their first victory on the road in Albuquerque over New Mexico United, and his prowess as a precise and clinical finisher was on full display. Lucho led the team in goals this season (16).



Gomez has appeared in 95 matches for El Paso since joining in the inaugural 2019 season. Across his four seasons, the Mexican striker has notched a total of 27 goals and 14 assists. Gomez has cemented himself as a goal scorer who also possesses the ability to find the open man in the transition, making him a lethal component of the Locomotive attack.



Borelli has appeared in 65 matches, recording 4,484 minutes in the Locomotive jersey. Borelli first appeared for El Paso in 2020 and since has been an instrumental piece of the Locomotive backline. His ability to not only break down the opposing team’s attack but to find success in the El Paso transition has led him to record nine assists, six of those coming in the 2022 campaign. The dynamic defender has also added three goals to the El Paso stat sheet since joining the Locos from Liga MX side FC Juarez.



El Paso will be announcing more roster additions in the coming weeks as they gear up for their fifth USL Championship season.



