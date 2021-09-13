Battle of top two teams in USL Mountain Division when El Paso, Colorado Springs meet Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a 2-0 win over Sacramento Republic on Saturday, it’s a quick turnaround for El Paso Locomotive FC, as they hit the road to play Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Wednesday.

El Paso is in first place in the USL Championship’s Mountain Division; Colorado Springs is in second place, nine points back of Los Locos.

Mark Lowry’s lads can’t officially lock up a division championship with a win on Wednesday, but they’d be up 12 points with 10 games remaining, no doubt a really good place to be.

“We’re not going to start thinking about anything else until its mathematically possible but a win here does go a long way,” said Lowry. “Every point a team drops or picks up goes a long way because everyone is running out of games, a lot of teams only have 8 or 9 games left.”

The good news for Locomotive FC in that regard, is that they have more games left to play than most of the league.

“We’ve got 11 games left so there’s a lot of season left and a lot to play for,” said goalkeeper Logan Ketterer. “We’re not just chasing the top of the group, we’re chasing the top of the league so those are important points every single game.”

Locomotive FC and Switchbacks FC will kick off at 7 p.m. MT on Wednesday in Colorado Springs. The match can be seen on ESPN+.