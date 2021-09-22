Austin stuns Locomotive FC at the death to earn 2-2 draw

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC (13-2-8, 47 points) had to settle for a point on the road in a 2-2 draw against Austin Bold FC at Bold Stadium on Wednesday night. Midfielder Diego Luna and forward Aaron Gomez each scored a goal for El Paso in the draw.

With a chance to clinch the Copa Tejas table, Locomotive came out on the wrong foot. Bold FC scored the opening goal in the 31st minute through a leaping header from Stefano Pinho. Austin took a 1-0 lead into the locker room at the half.

Locomotive came out in the second half and dominated possession and scoring chances against the Bold side, finally breaking through in the 70th minute with the equalizer from Diego Luna. The 18-year-old finding the back of the net on a missile past the keeper for his sixth goal of the season.

An absolute missile from 18-year-old Diego Luna for the equalizer in the 70th minute. It's Luna's 6th goal of the season. Locomotive FC 1, Bold FC 1. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/7WHTQjGHyi — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 23, 2021

El Paso remained on the attack and got the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute from Aaron Gomez, who was a late substitution for head coach Mark Lowry.

Aaron Gomez gives El Paso Locomotive FC the lead in the 83rd minute with this fantastic goal. Copa Tejas within their grasps as Los Locos leads Austin Bold FC 2-1. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/XaOOEynM4M — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 23, 2021

It looked as if El Paso was set to walk away with three points and the cup in hand, but Austin would score off a set piece in the dying seconds, courtesy Austin native Sonny Guadarra, to salvage a point in the 2-2 draw.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive returns to Southwest University Park to host Real Monarchs for next Wednesday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT and the match will stream live on ESPN+.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN (Via EP Locomotive FC):

ATX: Stefano Pinho (Alasanne Diouf), 31st minute: Diouf got the ball down the right side at the edge of the penalty area, serving in a pass that flew to the far post where Pinho was able to leap a head above the rest to connect a header. The ball flew into the side of the netting, providing Austin with the advantage in the first half.

ELP: Diego Luna (Sebastian Velasquez), 70th minute: Diego Luna and Sebastian Velasquez played off one another perfectly as the two connected a series of passes around the Austin Bold packed in defense, eventually setting Luna to take a shot on goal. The shot from distance carried velocity to rip into the back netting.

ELP: Aaron Gomez (Lucho Solignac), 83rd minute: In a fast sequence of passing Lucho Solignac was able to get the ball forward into the path of Aaron Gomez, running between two defenders. As Bold Goalkeeper Elliot Panicco rushed out to collect, Gomez tipped the ball over allowing it to roll in over the goal line for a Locomotive lead.

ATX: Sonny Guadarrama, 94th minute:Just as it seemed a certainty for Locomotive to walk away with the full three points, Sonny stepped over the ball for a freekick opportunity, which he took to the far post hitting the side net for the equalizing goal.

NOTES:

– Diego Luna found his sixth of the season, finding the back of the net in the same venue he found his first professional goal earlier this year.

– Aaron Gomez added to his goal scoring tally, making for a club-leading 17 goals through the regular season since joining Locomotive in 2019.

– The Copa Tejas fight is still alive, though by barely. Locomotive has 19 points with 3 games remaining in the round-robin tournament while Austin Bold sits at 13 points with 2 games remaining.

– Locomotive has another opportunity to claim the Copa Tejas on October 6 when it hosts San Antonio FC. Los Locos would need either a draw or a win to claim the fan-created trophy.

Match: El Paso Locomotive at Austin Bold FC

Date: September 22, 2021

Venue: Bold Stadium; Austin, Texas

Weather: 78F and clear skies

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 0 2 2

Austin Bold FC 1 1 2

ATX – Stefano Pinho (Alasanne Diouf), 31’

ELP – Diego Luna (Sebastian Velasquez), 70’

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Lucho Solignac), 83’

ATX – Sonny Guadarrama, 90’+4

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Logan Ketterer; Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Mechack Jerome, Macca King, Richie Ryan (Aaron Gomez, 62’), Nick Ross, Diego Luna (Leandro Carrijo, 84’), Dylan Mares (Bryam Rebellon, 69’), Lucho Solignac (Jose Aguinaga, 84’), Sebastian Velasquez

Subs not used: Ben Beaury, Ricardo Zacarias, Chapa Herrera

Switchbacks FC (4-2-3-1): Elliot Panicco; Jermaine Taylor, Fabien Garcia (Alasanne Diouf, 14’), Gustavo Rissi, Kofi Sarkodie (Josue Soto, 84’), Juan Torres (Omar Ciss, 76’), Xavier Baez (Nathaniel Adamolekun, 76’), Collin Fernandez, Amobi Okugo, Roberto Avila, Stefano Pinho (Sonny Guadarrama, 76’)

Subs not used: Casey Walls, Hugo Fauroux

Stats Summary: ELP | ATX

Shots: 11 | 14

Shots on Goal: 7 | 7

Saves: 5 | 5

Corner Kicks: 3 | 3

Fouls: 10 | 19

Offside: 3 | 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ATX – Jermaine Taylor (Caution), 34’

ATX – Amobi Okugo (Caution), 56’

ELP – Richie Ryan (Caution), 57’

ELP – Macca King (Caution), 66’

ATX – Omar Ciss (Caution), 90’+1