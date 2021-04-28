As 2021 season approaches, El Paso Locomotive’s Aidan Apodaca looks to build on his championship resume

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Although El Paso Locomotive forward Aidan Apodaca starts his first season with the team, he’s no stranger to the Sun City.

Apodaca’s father is from El Paso and he would take trips to the city when he was younger.

Now he joins the Locomotive with three years of experience in the USL Championship, having made 16 appearances with Bethlehem Steel in 2018 and 25 appearances across two seasons with Reno 1868 FC.

The home opener is May 8 against the team’s biggest rival, New Mexico United.

As Apodaca established himself as one of the most clinical forwards in the league, the Upland, California, native had a hand in lifting Reno to the top of the USL Championship with three goals over 11 appearances in 2020.

“First and foremost, I hope I bring some goals” to the Locomotive team, said Apodaca.

Off the field, Apodaca enjoys fly fishing and playing a round of golf.

Southwest University opened their fan attendance to 70-percent capacity and requires fans to wear a face mask.

If you would like to purchase tickets, visit eplocomotivefc.com/ticket.

